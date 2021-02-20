GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 801,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 110,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACRX opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $195.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.16. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX).

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.