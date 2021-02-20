GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $257,000 in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGM. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $373.96 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $382.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.40.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

