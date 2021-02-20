GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $264,000 in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Regis by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Regis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGS shares. Loop Capital upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of RGS opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Regis Co. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $375.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

