GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $277,000 Investment in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

