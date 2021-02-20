GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Surface Oncology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

SURF opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Surface Oncology news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,723,405 shares of company stock worth $31,048,035 over the last 90 days. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SURF shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

