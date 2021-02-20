Halliburton (HAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 24th

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Halliburton to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,533,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

