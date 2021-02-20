Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

NASDAQ:HJLI opened at $8.07 on Friday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

