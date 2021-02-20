Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $52.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRGLY shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.2962 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is 86.99%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

