Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) (CVE:HVG) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) (CVE:HVG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.22, but opened at C$0.20. Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) (CVE:HVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) (CVE:HVG)

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company's flagship project is the Emerson property that covers an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in the interior plateau of British Columbia.

