HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ONCY opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

