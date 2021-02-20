HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of XSPA stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. XpresSpa Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 44,186 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 29,206.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

