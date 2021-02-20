Head to Head Comparison: TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) vs. Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU)

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of TTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of TTEC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rooshine has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TTEC has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rooshine and TTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A TTEC 0 2 3 0 2.60

TTEC has a consensus price target of $73.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.32%. Given TTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TTEC is more favorable than Rooshine.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and TTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A TTEC 5.57% 30.50% 8.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rooshine and TTEC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TTEC $1.64 billion 2.39 $77.16 million $1.89 44.50

TTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Summary

TTEC beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc., a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients. The TTEC Engage segment provides essential technologies, human resources, infrastructure, and processes to operate customer care, acquisition, and fraud detection and prevention services. TTEC Holdings, Inc. serves clients in the automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, transportation, and travel industries with operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

