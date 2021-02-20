Head-To-Head Survey: Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Reliant Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $246.33 million 3.08 $52.96 million $2.57 14.44 Reliant Bancorp $91.15 million 3.89 $16.20 million $1.54 14.14

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Reliant Bancorp. Reliant Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reliant Bancorp pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Reliant Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allegiance Bancshares and Reliant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Reliant Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80

Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 28.59%. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.01%. Given Reliant Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reliant Bancorp is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Reliant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 17.69% 6.00% 0.80% Reliant Bancorp 17.44% 11.22% 1.18%

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, which include commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 27 bank offices and 1 loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area, as well as 1 bank office location in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; 1-4 family residential, 1-4 family HELOC, and multi-family and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction, land development, and farmland loans; consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures; loans to states and political subdivisions, and other depository institutions; and mortgage refinancing services. In addition, the company originates traditional first lien residential mortgage loans and first lien home equity lines of credit; and provides safe deposit boxes, and debit cards, as well as direct deposit, online and mobile banking, and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 16 full-service branch offices in Davidson, Hickman, Hamilton, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties in Tennessee; and mortgage production offices in Brentwood, Hendersonville, and Memphis counties. The company was formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to Reliant Bancorp, Inc. in January 2018. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

