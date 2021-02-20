Head-To-Head Survey: LG Display (NYSE:LPL) versus Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO)

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) and Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonso Electronics International has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LG Display and Bonso Electronics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display -10.96% -21.09% -7.33% Bonso Electronics International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LG Display and Bonso Electronics International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display $19.98 billion 0.40 -$2.26 billion ($3.36) -3.33 Bonso Electronics International $13.10 million 2.90 $400,000.00 N/A N/A

Bonso Electronics International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LG Display.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of LG Display shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LG Display and Bonso Electronics International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bonso Electronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bonso Electronics International beats LG Display on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. It also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The Pet Electronic Products segment develops and produces pet-related electronic products for use in consumer applications. The Rental and Management segment offers leasing of factories and machineries to third parties. The Others segment sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment, original brand, and original design manufacturers primarily in the United States, Germany, and the People's Republic of China. The Company also sells its pet electronic products through online platforms. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.