Head-To-Head Survey: Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD) & The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

This table compares The Walt Disney and Littlefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Walt Disney -4.38% 4.05% 1.83% Littlefield N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Walt Disney and Littlefield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Walt Disney 1 7 23 0 2.71 Littlefield 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Walt Disney currently has a consensus target price of $179.63, indicating a potential downside of 2.19%. Given The Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Walt Disney is more favorable than Littlefield.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Walt Disney and Littlefield’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Walt Disney $65.39 billion 5.10 -$2.86 billion $2.02 90.92 Littlefield N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Littlefield has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Walt Disney.

Volatility and Risk

The Walt Disney has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Littlefield has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of The Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of Littlefield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Walt Disney beats Littlefield on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations. This segment is also involved in the television production and distribution. Its Parks, Experiences and Products segment operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney and Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and distributes motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios banners; develops, produces, and licenses live entertainment events; produces and distributes music; and provides post-production services through Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound. Its Direct-To-Consumer & International segment operates international television networks and channels comprising Disney, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, and Star; direct-to-consumer videos streaming services consisting of Disney+/Disney+Hotstar, ESPN+, and Hulu; and operates branded apps and Websites, such as Disney Movie Club and Disney Digital Network, as well as provides streaming technology support services. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

Littlefield Company Profile

Littlefield Corporation, through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates bingo halls in the United States. The company was formerly known as American Bingo & Gaming Corporation. Littlefield Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.