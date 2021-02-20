Head-To-Head Survey: Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) & Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) and Avista (NYSE:AVA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Power Renewable Energy and Avista’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A Avista 9.31% 6.19% 1.96%

Risk & Volatility

Premier Power Renewable Energy has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avista has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Premier Power Renewable Energy and Avista, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Power Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Avista 1 2 0 0 1.67

Avista has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.72%. Given Avista’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avista is more favorable than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Avista shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Premier Power Renewable Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Avista shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier Power Renewable Energy and Avista’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avista $1.35 billion 1.96 $196.98 million $1.74 22.09

Avista has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Summary

Avista beats Premier Power Renewable Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Power Renewable Energy Company Profile

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services. In addition, the company distributes solar energy system components comprising racking, wiring, inverters, solar modules, and other related components to smaller solar developers and integrators. Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to approximately 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 8, 2019, it provided electric service to approximately 393,000 customers and natural gas to approximately 361,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

