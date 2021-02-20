Head-To-Head Survey: Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) vs. SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies N/A -199.09% -153.32% SeaChange International -48.18% -25.60% -17.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of SeaChange International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and SeaChange International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies $550,000.00 9.80 -$9.23 million N/A N/A SeaChange International $67.15 million 0.76 -$8.92 million $0.07 19.29

SeaChange International has higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Superconductor Technologies and SeaChange International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaChange International 0 0 1 0 3.00

SeaChange International has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. Given SeaChange International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaChange International is more favorable than Superconductor Technologies.

Summary

SeaChange International beats Superconductor Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is also involved in developing conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it offers SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, and sales representatives and partners, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. The company serves cable system, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as media companies. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

