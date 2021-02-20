Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.