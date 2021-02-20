Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,754,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365,163 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $51,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 609,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of HR stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

