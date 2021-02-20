Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $29.78 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.