Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

HL stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -121.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

