Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

Several research firms recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

NYSE HL traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,312,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,786,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -121.80, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,383,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 164.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $2,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.