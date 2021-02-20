Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.