Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $1,210,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 28.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 75.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

