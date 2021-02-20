Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) CFO John T. Cavan Buys 10,000 Shares

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) CFO John T. Cavan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

