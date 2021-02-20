Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $88.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HRI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Herc stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $78.67.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Research analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 987.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

