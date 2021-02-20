Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $24.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th.

HCCI opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.62 million, a PE ratio of 129.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

