Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill Sells 18,205 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,146,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HES stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after buying an additional 696,305 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Hess by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after buying an additional 674,489 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after buying an additional 546,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hess by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after buying an additional 497,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

