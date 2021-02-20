Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.21% of Hilton Worldwide worth $65,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock worth $7,355,680. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

