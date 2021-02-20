HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.60 ($106.59).

HOT stock opened at €74.95 ($88.18) on Friday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a one year high of €175.00 ($205.88). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €75.39.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

