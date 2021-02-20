Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.46

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$32.46 and last traded at C$31.52, with a volume of 60022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.23.

HCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.54.

In related news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at C$155,480.

About Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

