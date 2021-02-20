Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Down 11.7%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares dropped 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 530,432 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 319,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

The stock has a market cap of $545.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

