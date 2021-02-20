Horizen Trading 27.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $73.10 or 0.00128725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $788.31 million and approximately $90.08 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00298493 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00047515 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001188 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,784,662 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.