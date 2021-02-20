Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperformer rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.