Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$12.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.75 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.71.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$10.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$10.45.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

