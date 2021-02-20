Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,459 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.30 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

