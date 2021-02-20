Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

HRCXF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 421,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,006. The company has a market cap of $109.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.18. Hurricane Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

