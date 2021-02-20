Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

HCM opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.12. Hutchison China MediTech has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

