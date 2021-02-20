Hyman Charles D Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,928,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $710.11 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $730.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

