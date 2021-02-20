Hyman Charles D Takes $215,000 Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,644 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $47.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

