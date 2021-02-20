Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Insider Acquires $6,168,853.44 in Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 104,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HY stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

