IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.17. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 142,550 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.93.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 28.32% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 million for the quarter.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAALF)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

