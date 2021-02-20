Iconic Token (ICNQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,002.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.54 million and $1,002.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.55 or 0.00493909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00082981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00069765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.52 or 0.00409946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026944 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,974,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,820 tokens. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.

Iconic Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

