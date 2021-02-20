IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. IDACORP updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.60-4.80 EPS.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

