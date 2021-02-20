IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.20.

IDA stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

