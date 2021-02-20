IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Sells $7,450,028.28 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $544.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

