IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,898 shares of company stock worth $21,453,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $544.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $573.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

