IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 130.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

