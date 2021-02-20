IFG Advisory LLC Has $839,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average of $95.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

