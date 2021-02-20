IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,217,000 after acquiring an additional 83,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 861,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,178,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $313.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 146.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.21. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.96.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.